Funeral director charged with culpable homicide of ex-boyfriend

SINGAPORE: A funeral director is accused of causing the death of her ex-boyfriend in a multi-storey car park in May.

Alverna Cher Sheue Pin, 38, was charged on Thursday (Dec 3) with one count of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The City Funeral Singapore founder is accused of doing an act – unspecified in court documents – that caused the death of 32-year-old Wee Jun Xiang between 1.44pm and 5.15pm on May 16.

She intended to cause his death at Deck 4B of the multi-storey car park at Block 145A Bedok Reservoir Road, the charge sheet read.

The police said in an earlier statement that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death along Bedok Reservoir Road at 5.30pm that day.

Mr Wee was pronounced dead at the scene, and his ex-girlfriend Cher was arrested for her suspected involvement in his death after follow-up investigations.

Cher appeared in court via video-link to receive her charge, dressed in black. She asked to make three phone calls to her family and friends to get money passed to her family and for a friend to help engage a lawyer.

"I'm a single mom and the sole breadwinner, so I really need to pass money to my parents," said Cher, adding that her mother is a stroke patient.

The police prosecutor objected to the application, citing ongoing investigations. He asked for Cher to be remanded for a week as she is involved in a capital charge and a raid must be conducted and exhibits recovered.

Cher tried to get the judge to grant her request, saying she had two children aged six and 13 and she needed to pass money to her family as they do not have any income.

The judge said the investigating officer can assist with her request, and ordered Cher to be remanded as requested by the prosecution.

She will return to court on Dec 10.

According to Cher's Facebook profile, she is the "lady boss" at local funeral service company City Funeral Singapore, and founder of the CARE planner certification programme which provides services such as will-writing and "last-journey planning".

Cher has given several media interviews on her role as a funeral director, including when she assisted in actor Aloysius Pang's funeral.

If convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Cher could be jailed for life, or for up to 20 years and fined. She cannot be caned as she is a woman.