19 people investigated for breaching COVID-19 measures at Fusionopolis pub

SINGAPORE: Nineteen people are being investigated for suspected breaches of COVID-19 safe distancing measures at a pub located at Fusionopolis in one-north.

In a news release on Tuesday (May 4), the police said they were alerted to the case on Apr 30.

The 19 people, aged between 23 and 45, were allegedly drinking alcohol and socialising in a pub at 1 Fusionopolis Way.

Public entertainment and liquor were also believed to be provided at the pub without valid licences. A 40-year-old woman believed to be the operator of the pub will be investigated for these offences.



If convicted of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence, she could be fined up to S$20,000 for each offence.



Offenders who breach COVID-19 safe management measures could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.



The Singapore Police Force said it will continue to take tough enforcement action against illicit activities.

"Those found engaging in illicit activities, or in breach of safe distancing measures, will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," said the police.

