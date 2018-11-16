Future Economy Council appoints 13 new members, outlines next phase of work

SINGAPORE: The Future Economy Council (FEC) has appointed 13 new members from various backgrounds, including industry leaders, academics and union leaders, it announced on Friday (Nov 16).

The council, which held the first meeting of its new term on Friday, also re-appointed 20 existing members. There were previously 31 members in the council.

The FEC was established in 2017 to drive the growth and transformation of Singapore’s economy for the future. It also oversees the implementation of the recommendations put forth by the Committee on the Future Economy, such as the implementation of Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs).

It is chaired by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, and members include representatives from the Government, unions, trade associations and chambers, industry as well as educational and training institutions.

In its next phase of work, the FEC said in a press release that it would continue to focus on the implementation of the ITM initiatives and work with tripartite partners to make them accessible to more businesses, in particular, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and workers.

It added that it will also work towards a more "cluster-based approach" to "reap synergies and strengthen linkages across multiple industries".

The FEC will also oversee efforts to drive skills upgrading so that workers are ready for the opportunities available as industries undergo transformation.

Mr Heng said there is “encouraging progress” in many sectors, such as logistics and financial services. “The close collaboration among tripartite partners gives our stakeholders a broader perspective and deeper understanding of industry needs,” he said.

“Industry transformation is a long-term effort. We must continue to support our companies and workers at various points of their transformation journeys.”

He added that the new members would bring “fresh perspectives” to help drive the next phase of industry transformation.

The new members include Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah and NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng as well as President of Nanyang Technological University Subra Suresh and Assistant Director for Research and Enterprise Development at the Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory, Azlinda Anwar.