Meat processing company fined for 'multiple lapses' including widespread cockroach infestation

SINGAPORE: A local meat processing company was fined S$15,000 on Wednesday (Oct 21) for poor maintenance of its premises and improper storage of food.

In a news release, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that it detected "multiple lapses" during a routine inspection at the premises of Fuyen Food on Nov 13, 2019.



The lapses included widespread infestation of cockroaches in the processing and raw material storage rooms, poor maintenance of the premises, and improper thawing and storage practices.

All implicated cooked food items were discarded on the spot, SFA said.



The company's operating licence was also suspended for a total of 13 days from Nov 28 to Dec 10 last year. The suspension was lifted after Fuyen Food rectified the lapses and took measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises.



"All food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management," SFA said.

"SFA will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements."

Offenders could face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term not exceeding 12 months, or both.