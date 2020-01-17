Man accused of killing his mother and grandmother was victim of club fight, brawler pleads guilty

SINGAPORE: A man accused of killing his mother and grandmother was a victim in a brawl outside a club four months before receiving the capital charges, a court case on Friday (Jan 17) revealed.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Gabriel Lien Goh had gone to Club Nexus at New Bridge Road, where he drank beer with two friends.

They left the club, which was on the third floor, and went to the ground floor of Oriental Plaza at about 1.30am on Jun 4, 2019. However, Goh went back up to look for his cigarettes and wrongly entered the club next door, named Club Mao.

The head of security, 32-year-old Damian Sim Toon Kiat, escorted Goh out after he was seen to have placed an arm around a female customer.

After talking for a while, Sim shoved Goh and punched him, said Deputy Public Prosecutor M Kayal Pillay.

Goh retaliated with punches. Two other men joined in the fight, punching and kicking him, with Goh falling to the ground and getting up.

At about 1.45am, the accused person in Friday's case, 20-year-old Muhammad Raushan Nishan, came out of Club Mao and joined the fight. He punched Goh twice in the face and when Goh fell to the ground in the continued assault, Raushan kicked his head.

Eventually, one of the club employees placed Goh in a chokehold to restrain him.

Sim called the police, saying: "One guy bleeding outside the club. He got into some trouble inside the club, we had to pull him out. He is currently semi-conscious. I am also injured. He is drunk."

Two of the attackers left before police arrived, but Raushan was located by officers that same day.

The police found Goh lying unconscious on the floor, with blood stains all over the ground outside Club Mao.

He was taken to hospital with swollen cheeks, bruising around his eye and cuts on his chin.

He was treated and briefly admitted for observation. He was later given hospitalisation leave.

Part of the assault was captured on closed-circuit television footage.

Raushan pleaded guilty on Friday to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt with common intention.

His lawyer identified Goh as the man who was charged in October with killing his mother and in November with murdering his grandmother.

The judge called for probation and reformative training suitability reports for Raushan and adjourned sentencing to Jan 24.

Sim has already been charged for his involvement and will return for a mention of his case on Jan 20.

Goh's murder case is still pending. He is accused of killing his 56-year-old mother and 90-year-old grandmother at different units in Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue on Oct 27, 2019.

He told the court in November that he wanted to apologise to his relatives and said "what happened was an accident", and that he had no control over his actions and "never intended for those things to happen".

If found guilty, Goh faces the death penalty.