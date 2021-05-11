Gan Kim Yong to remain as co-chair of COVID-19 task force

SINGAPORE: Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong will continue to co-chair the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force after he moves to the Ministry of Trade and Industry on May 15.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung will take over the Ministry of Health (MOH) portfolio. Mr Gan will remain as co-chair of the task force together with Mr Ong and Minister for Education Lawrence Wong.

Following the recent Cabinet reshuffle, Mr Wong will take over as Minister for Finance, with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat stepping down from the post.

Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran will replace Mr Ong as Transport Minister, and Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing will replace Mr Wong as Education Minister.

“I’ll be handing over the Ministry of Health to minister Ong Ye Kung shortly. But I’ll continue to co-chair the multi-ministry task force together with minister Lawrence Wong and minister Ong,” Mr Gan said in Parliament on Tuesday (May 11).



“I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the task force for their support which has allowed us to mount a whole-of-government response to the pandemic."

Mr Gan has been the Health Minister for almost a decade.

Responding to his ministerial statement, Member of Parliament Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied) said: “I, too, feel nostalgic that this may be the last time that I have a chance to pose health-related questions to him after the last 10 years. So the feeling is mutual in that sense.”

At a press conference on May 4, Mr Gan said he had discussed with Mr Ong and Mr Wong about how the team can ensure continuity for the task force.

“The three of us will continue to be involved in the (task force) and we will continue to share and support one another as we go ahead,” he added.



