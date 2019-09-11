Two men to be charged for recruiting gang members

SINGAPORE: Two men suspected of recruiting members for a gang will be charged on Thursday (Sep 12).

The suspects, aged 21 and 28, are also accused of collecting membership fees from new gang members.

They were among 20 people who were arrested for their suspected involvement in gang-related activities, said the police in a news release on Wednesday.

Five of them, aged between 17 and 28, were caught at Bedok Reservoir Road on May 12 last year.

Further investigations led to the arrest of 15 more men, aged between 16 and 22, the police added.



Investigations against the remaining suspects are ongoing, police said.



Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society or inviting another person to join the society faces a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to S$5,000.

Those convicted of procuring any subscription from others for the purpose of an unlawful society face a jail term of up to two years and a maximum fine of S$5,000.