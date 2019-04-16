Garden of Peace: Ash scattering garden at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery to be open to all faiths

SINGAPORE: Families will be able to scatter the ashes of their loved ones at the Garden of Peace at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex from 2020.

The ash scattering garden will be open to all faiths, and religious ceremonies such as burning of joss sticks will not be allowed, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday (Apr 16).

NEA first announced plans in 2017 to introduce inland ash scattering services for cremated human remains. It announced in June last year that such services would be introduced at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex in 2020 and Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium Complex in 2021.

On Tuesday, NEA said that the Garden of Peace at the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex will feature "open garden concept, with designated lanes for walkways and ash scattering".

Additionally, the Garden of Peace will have the following design elements:

Boundary shrubs and vegetation to demarcate the garden boundaries and provide privacy

A peaceful, serene garden setting created through landscaping and greenery, to provide a dignified and respectful environment

Designated ash scattering lanes to accord families privacy

Beds of pebbles on the ash scattering lanes that will allow ashes to filter through into the soil underneath

Wheelchair-friendly access and seating areas for families to gather and view the ash scattering.

An artist's impression of the site plan of the Garden of Peace, an ash scattering garden situated within the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery complex. (Image: National Environment Agency)

To maintain the secular nature of the garden and a clean environment, religious ceremonies or rites such as the burning of joss sticks, food offerings, playing of instruments or music will not be allowed, NEA added.

Further details, including on operational procedures and booking arrangements, will be revealed at a later date.

A location map of the Garden of Peace, an ash scattering garden situated within the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery complex. (Image: National Environment Agency)

The Garden of Peace is located at part of an existing garden within the cemetery, between Old Choa Chu Kang Road and Cemetery South Street 18.

NEA is calling for a tender for a contractor to develop the Garden of Peace. The awarded contractor will be required to integrate the ash scattering lanes and supporting facilities to the existing garden at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery.