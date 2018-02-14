Gardens by the Bay lights up Chinese New Year with ultraviolet performances

SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay is all set to bask in the glow of its Chinese New Year celebration which will run over the next two weekends in February.



The celebration, themed Spring Surprise, will include performances from the Ultraviolet (UV) Northen Lions and Lotus Dragons.



The UV Northern Lions. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

Called Rise of the Guardians, 13 dancers from Tian Eng Dragon and Lion Dance Centre will perform the traditional lion and dragon dance in UV light.

Lotus Dancers during a rehearsal of the Rise of the Guardians. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

The performers spent two weeks rehearsing to ensure that the UV effects are brought out through specially tailored choreography.



The UV Lotus Dragon. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

The first performance will be on Feb 17 at 8pm. Visitors can also catch them on Feb 18, 24 and 25 at the same time. All the performances will be at the Supertree Grove.



The drummers performing at the Rise of the Guardians. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

It will be the first time UV Northern Lions are performing in Singapore.

The UV Northern Lions. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

Apart from Rise of the Guardians, there will also be a variety of cultural performances, a movie screening by the lawn and several dog-themed activities as Gardens by the Bay celebrates the Year of the Dog.



Visitors can also enjoy the Gardens' first floral display of the year, Dahlia Dreams, in Flower Dome from Feb 16 to Mar 4.

