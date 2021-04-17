Gardens by the Bay, Bollywood Veggies among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay, Bollywood Veggies and a few hawker centres were on Saturday (Apr 17) added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Both the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay were added to the list, along with Poison Ivy Bistro at Bollywood Veggies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whampoa Hawker Centre, 84 Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre, as well as Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market were also named.

Other food establishments on the list include Wheeler's Yard at 28 Lorong Ampas in Balestier, Penny University at 402 East Coast Road, Leong Ji Seafood at 658 Punggol East and The Bedok Marketplace at 348 Bedok Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al Barakah Health and Beauty Mart in Boon Lay Shopping Centre and Marine Parade Public Library were also included.

The full list of locations is as follows:



(Image: Ministry of Health)

The list of places excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.



Advertisement

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.













Four community cases were among Singapore's 39 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday. Two of the community cases are linked to a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore, forming a new cluster on Saturday.

Another case involved a 35-year-old national serviceman who tested positive before the start of his in-camp training.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​