Japanese-themed garden, floral exhibit among new attractions at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE: Visitors to Gardens by the Bay can look forward to a new floral-themed exhibit called Floral Fantasy as well as a Japanese-inspired garden.



The attractions are part of efforts to expand Gardens by the Bay's offerings, as it looks to welcome more visitors.

Advertisement

On Saturday (Nov 24), it received its 50 millionth visitor since opening in June 2012.



By the end of 2018, yearly visitorship is expected to hit 12 million people, said Gardens by the Bay, adding that about half of these visits are by local residents.

Floral Fantasy will showcase four themed garden landscapes, along with a 4D multi-sensorial ride immersing visitors in a dragonfly’s flight through the gardens.

It sits on a 5,000 sq m space outside Bayfront station, under the iconic lattice framework. There will also be an indoor and outdoor event space, which will host weekend pop-up markets and community events.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This will open on Apr 14 next year, as part of the revamped Bayfront precinct.

The other new attraction, called Serene Garden, opened to the public on Saturday.

The minimalism-inspired garden was designed by Japanese landscape designer Jun-ichi Inada, and features a mini waterfall and 160 rocks sourced from the town of Niyodogawa town on Shikoku island in Japan.

At the Serene Garden, 160 textured rocks were sourced from Shikoku island in Japan. (Photo: Wendy Wong)

The Japanese-themed garden is a 10-minute walk from Bayfront station, and features a mini waterfall. (Photo: Wendy Wong)

Work is ongoing to build a tea pavilion for visitors to rest in the shade. It is expected to be ready in the first half of next year.

Said CEO of Gardens by the Bay Felix Loh: "Many of our visitors have given feedback that Gardens by the Bay is getting crowded because of our popularity, especially during weekends.

"We are grateful for the love and support shown by Singaporeans through our formative years, and hope that these new thematic spaces help to spread out our offerings, as well as provide even more interesting experiences for our visitors.”

