MOH, SFA investigating gastroenteritis cases at NUS residential college after 22 fall ill

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating a gastroenteritis outbreak at the National University of Singapore’s Ridge View Residential College, after 22 people fell ill.

One person was hospitalised and is in stable condition, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a joint response to CNA's queries on Friday (Apr 5).

Advertisement

An inspection was conducted at the canteen on Thursday, authorities said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

“Food poisoning or foodborne illness often causes vomiting and diarrhoea which may lead to dehydration, especially in young children and the elderly," said MOH and SFA.

“It is important for affected persons to rehydrate by drinking plenty of fluids and seek medical attention if necessary."