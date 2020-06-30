GE2020: Two-way fight in Chua Chu Kang GRC between PAP and PSP

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) will face a team from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in Chua Chu Kang GRC, after candidates successfully filed their nomination papers on Tuesday (Jun 30).

The four-member PAP team comprises Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, 61, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Manpower Low Yen Ling, 45, and new faces Don Wee Boon Hong, 43, a senior vice-president at UOB, and lawyer Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, 39.

Mr Gan thanked residents for their support over the years. “We have been building not just a town, but a community, a family,” he said, asking for further support to build Chua Chu Kang into a vibrant, sustainable town.

Mr Zhulkarnain noted that he grew up in the area, while Ms Low said the team had "new plans and hopes for Chua Chu Kang GRC”.

The PSP team is made up of Francis Yuen, 70, a former Republic of Singapore Air Force colonel and former chief executive of Hong Leong Asia; Dr Tan Meng Wah, 57, a former Institute of Policy Studies research fellow; law undergraduate Choo Shaun Ming, 23; and fire safety engineer Abdul Rahman Mohamad, 67.

In his speech, Mr Yuen said he would be honoured to serve the people and to be a strong voice in Parliament. “We want changes in Singapore, because there are too many things going wrong,” he said.

Mr Choo said he hopes to represent “the voice of the young people”.

There are more than 106,000 voters in Chua Chu Kang GRC, which in 2015 saw the incumbent party win 76.89 per cent of the vote against the People's Power Party.



