GE2020: PAP’s Amy Khor faces PSP’s Gigene Wong in Hong Kah North SMC

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister of State for Health and the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor is up against the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Gigene Wong in Hong Kah North SMC for the General Election.



Their candidacies were confirmed on Tuesday (Jun 30) at the nomination centre at Jurong Pioneer Junior College.



Dr Khor, 62, has been MP for Hong Kah North for several terms, representing the area when it was a GRC in 2001 and 2006, and continuing to stand in the SMC after it was carved out in 2011.



In her thank you speech, Dr Khor thanked the residents of the SMC and asked them to vote for her to overcome challenges to build “a better Hong Kah North”.



PSP’s Ms Wong gave her speech in Mandarin and English, saying she has returned and is with the residents. She said she would move to Hong Kah North if she is elected.



“If I am elected you can find me anytime,” she said.



There are about 28,000 voters in the constituency. Dr Khor clinched 74.76 per cent of the vote in the 2015 General Election against the Singapore People's Party (SPP) Ravi Philemon. SPP had said it was not returning to contest the SMC, as it wanted to avoid three-cornered fights.



PSP’s Ms Wong spent 20 years working and living in China, with roles in multinational corporations.



She had said that she heeded a call by party founder Tan Cheng Bock to return to Singapore and enter politics.



This is PSP's first electoral outing, after Dr Tan founded the party in March 2019.