GE2020: New Kebun Baru SMC to see fight between PAP and PSP

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) Henry Kwek is going up against Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kumaran Pillai in the new Kebun Baru SMC, after both were confirmed as candidates on Nomination Day (Jun 30).

Mr Kwek was the former Member of Parliament for the Kebun Baru ward in Nee Soon GRC. He first entered politics in 2015 as part of the Nee Soon team.

As for Mr Pillai, this is the first electoral contest for the former publisher of sociopolitical website The Independent Singapore, now the chief executive of a venture accelerator firm.

Kebun Baru SMC is home to more than 22,600 voters.

On Monday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the SMC would fall under Ang Mo Kio Town Council, as would the new Yio Chu Kang SMC, should the PAP win Ang Mo Kio GRC and both SMCs.

In his post-nomination speech, the PSP's Mr Pillai said it was "time to change direction".

He highlighted issues such as an increase in dengue cases and job losses, as well as inadequate infrastructure for Kebun Baru's ageing population.

These need to be fixed and addressed "adequately and clearly", he said.

"Progress Singapore Party has come up with a great manifesto and I would like to present that over the next five years."

Mr Kwek did not speak to the media after his nomination, but in a Facebook post on Sunday he wrote that he will be honoured if given the opportunity to be the MP for Kebun Baru.

"I will work hard to win your support and mandate. If you elect me as your MP, I will do my best to serve you, and together with you make Kebun Baru a better place to live," he said.

