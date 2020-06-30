GE2020: New Marymount SMC sees contest between PAP’s Gan Siow Huang and PSP’s Ang Yong Guan

SINGAPORE: It will be a straight fight in the new Marymount Single Member Constituency (SMC) between People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Gan Siow Huang and Mr Ang Yong Guan of the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) .

The two candidates successfully filed their nomination papers at Deyi Secondary School on Tuesday (Jun 30).

In 2015, Ms Gan, 46, became the first female general in the Singapore Armed Forces. The new PAP candidate was among the first four women to receive the SAF Merit Scholarship in 1993. She is now the deputy chief executive officer of e2i.

Dr Ang, a psychiatrist, contested as a Singapore Democratic Party candidate for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in 2011, and the now-dissolved SingFirst in Tanjong Pagar GRC in 2015.

Speaking after the candidates were confirmed, Ms Gan said Marmount may be a new SMC, but she noted that many residents have lived there for a long time.

"PAP MPs have been serving you, walking with you (on) the journey right from the start," said Ms Gan.

"We have built one of the best and most beautiful towns in Singapore. We have forged strong community bonds over the years," she added.

In his speech, Dr Ang urged voters to deny the PAP a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

"Send 32 of us, PSP (candidates) and other alternative party (candidates) into Parliament. For country, for people, you deserve better," he added.

Marymount SMC, with 23,444 voters, covers areas that were looked after by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo when it was part of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

In 2015, the PAP’s team in Bishan-Toa Payoh won 73.59 per cent of the vote against a team from the Singapore People's Party (SPP).

