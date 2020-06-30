GE2020: PAP team led by Ong Ye Kung to face NSP in Sembawang GRC

SINGAPORE: Education Minister Ong Ye Kung will lead a People's Action Party (PAP) team against the candidates from the National Solidarity Party (NSP) in Sembawang GRC in the General Election.

The PAP team also includes former Members of Parliament (MPs) Lim Wee Kiak and Vikram Nair. Joining the PAP line-up are newcomers Ms Poh Li San, who is vice-president of the Changi Airport Group, and Ms Mariam Jaafar, who is partner and managing director (Singapore) of the Boston Consulting Group.

They are up against the NSP’s party secretary-general Spencer Ng, treasurer Ivan Yeo Tiong Boon, former NSP president Sebastian Teo, business development director Yadzeth Hairis and business owner Sathin Ravindran. Mr Ng and Mr Yadzeth were part of the NSP's team that contested in Sembawang GRC at the last General Election in 2015.

The candidates were confirmed on Nomination Day on Tuesday (Jun 30).

Sembawang GRC was led by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who announced last Friday that he is retiring from politics. The constituency has been held by the PAP since it was formed in 1988.

In the 2015 General Election, the PAP also faced a challenge from the NSP and won 72.3 per cent of the votes.

The PAP's Mr Lim called for a "fair and safe campaign" and said there should be no negative campaigning or personal attacks.



"Let's focus on the challenges and issues at hand facing Sembawang, as well as Singapore," he said.



The NSP's Mr Ng said in his speech that Sembawang voters should choose the NSP because "change is a must".



"The General Election is upon us, and it is the best opportunity for us to choose a better, and a stronger government to have your voices represented," he said.



