Registers of electors ready for public inspection from Feb 26

SINGAPORE: The registers of electors have been prepared and will be available for public inspection from Feb 26 to Mar 11, the Elections Department said on Monday (Feb 25).



In a media release, the Elections Department said the registers contain the names of all qualified electors as of Feb 1, 2019.

Singapore citizens are able to check their particulars in the registers with their NRIC or passport through the following means:

Online at the Elections Department website

At community centres/clubs in Singapore

At any Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres

At the Elections Department

Claims and objections may be submitted online through the Elections Department website, or in person at community centres or clubs, at Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres and at the Elections Department.



Those with their names removed from the registers for failing to vote in a past election may apply to have them restored, to be able to vote in future elections, the release said.



REGISTRATION FOR OVERSEAS SINGAPOREANS

Overseas Singaporeans, whose names are listed in the registers of electors, and have resided in Singapore for at least 30 days between Feb 1, 2016 and Jan 31, 2019, may apply to register as overseas electors to vote at one of the designated overseas polling stations in future elections.



Those who have registered earlier as overseas electors will need to re-register if they meet the qualifying criteria as of Feb 1, 2019 and wish to remain as overseas electors.



Application for registration as an overseas elector is open all year round.

However, applications will not be processed during the period from the third day after the Writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is uncontested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken.

