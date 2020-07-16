GE2020: Australia's PM Morrison congratulates Singapore's PM Lee on election results

SINGAPORE: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has congratulated his Singaporean counterpart Mr Lee Hsien Loong on the results of the Singapore General Election held on Jul 10.

Mr Morrison conveyed his well-wishes in a telephone call to Mr Lee on Thursday (Jul 16), according to a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The two leaders reaffirmed the "excellent relations between Singapore and Australia and looked forward to working together to advance bilateral cooperation" the statement said.

"The Prime Ministers also exchanged views on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and taking steps towards economic recovery, such as the gradual re-opening of borders in a safe and calibrated manner to facilitate business and essential travel.

"They also discussed regional and global developments."

Mr Lee welcomed Australia’s continued engagement of ASEAN and the region, the statement added.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) returned to power with 83 out of 93 seats in Parliament, clinching 61.24 per cent of the vote in this year’s General Election, which was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victory saw the PAP’s vote share slide by close to nine percentage points from the last General Election in 2015, where it garnered 69.9 per cent of the vote.



The Workers’ Party (WP) made inroads into Parliament by claiming its second Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the newly formed four-member Sengkang GRC.



