China's President Xi Jinping congratulates PM Lee on election results, both sides reaffirm bilateral ties

SINGAPORE: China's President Xi Jinping has called Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to congratulate him on the results of the recent Singapore General Election, as the two leaders reaffirmed bilaterial ties.



Mr Lee's People's Action Party clinched 61.24 per cent of the votes in Singapore's 13th General Election, winning 83 seats out of an available 93.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement on Tuesday (Jul 14), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Mr Lee and Mr Xi "reaffirmed the strong ties" between Singapore and China in their phone call that day, as both countries mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

"They also expressed appreciation for the mutual assistance and support between both sides amidst the COVID-19 outbreak," the statement said.

"Both leaders exchanged views on ways to facilitate an economic recovery amidst COVID-19 by strengthening cross-border and supply chain connectivity, as well as finance, trade and investment cooperation," it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lee and Mr Xi also welcomed bilateral and international cooperation to address the public health and socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

The leaders discussed the continued progress in key bilateral projects such as the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity-New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, as well as cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.



"Prime Minister Lee and President Xi also exchanged views on regional and international developments," said MFA.



Mr Lee conveyed his condolences on the recent floods in China and expressed confidence in China’s ability to overcome this challenge.

In China, rivers have exceeded alert levels since early July, with 19 of them rising to historical highs.

China has blamed extreme weather conditions as a result of climate change for the torrential rain that has hit large swathes of the country.