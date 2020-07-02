Man arrested, teen assisting with investigations after PSP, PAP election posters damaged

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man has been arrested and a teenager is assisting with police investigations after election posters were found damaged on Wednesday (Jul 1), the police said on Thursday.

Police officers came across a damaged election poster belonging to the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) at the bottom of a lamp post along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 at 1.50am, the police said in a news release.



Later that day, the PSP lodged a police report about another damaged election poster along the same road.

"Through investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man who is believed to have damaged both posters," the police said.



The 51-year-old man was arrested on Thursday at about 1.50am.



In the second case, the police received a report at about 8.30pm on Wednesday that People's Action Party (PAP) posters in the Hougang Avenue 10 area had been damaged.

"Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division subsequently established the identity of the teenager who is believed to have committed the act," the police said.

The 13-year-old is currently assisting with investigations, the police said. Police investigations are ongoing in both cases.



Anyone found guilty of altering, removing, destroying, obliterating or defacing any election posters or banners could be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed for a maximum of 12 months.



"The police take a very stern view of persons who vandalise or cause damage to property, and will not hesitate to take action against them," the police said.

