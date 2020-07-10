GE2020: Claims that self-inking pens do not stamp properly are 'categorically' untrue, says ELD

SINGAPORE: False information circulating online that the self-inking pens provided to voters this General Election do not stamp properly is "categorically" untrue, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Friday (Jul 10).



ELD said it was aware of "false information circulating online and on instant messaging platforms" that the self-inking pens it has provided do not stamp properly and "will render many votes invalid".

"ELD would like to state categorically that this is not true," said the department. "The self-inking pens allow voters to indicate their choice on the ballot papers clearly and easily and make a stamp without having to press down hard on the ballot paper."

"Ballot papers with more than one 'X' or only a faint mark in the same box are still valid," it added.



"ELD is committed to ensuring voting security and secrecy, and has put in place rigorous controls at every step of the voting process to ensure this."



Conventional pens have been replaced by self-inking pens in this General Election. This is meant to make the choice of voters clearer, as well as make the process easier for the elderly, ELD said when the change was announced in November last year.



Voters can still bring their own pens to polling stations if they want.



