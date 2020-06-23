GE2020: Elections Department releases list of 9 nomination centres

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) has announced a list of nine nomination centres, following Tuesday’s (Jun 23) announcements that Nomination Day will take place on Jun 30, with Singaporeans heading to the polls on Jul 10.

Prospective candidates will have to submit their nomination papers at one of nine schools, each handling the following electoral divisions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bendemeer Primary School - Bishan-Toa Payoh, Jalan Besar, Radin Mas, Tanjong Pagar

Chong Fu School - Kebun Baru, Marsiling-Yew Tee, Nee Soon, Sembawang

Deyi Secondary School - Aljunied, Ang Mo Kio, Marymount, Yio Chu Kang

Jurong Pioneer Junior College - Chua Chu Kang, Hong Kah North, Pioneer

Kong Hwa School - MacPherson, Marine Parade, Mountbatten, Potong Pasir

Methodist Girls’ School - Bukit Panjang, Holland-Bukit Timah

Nan Hua High School - Bukit Batok, Jurong, West Coast, Yuhua

Poi Ching School - Hougang, Tampines

St Anthony’s Canossian Primary School - East Coast, Pasir Ris-Punggol, Punggol West, Sengkang





Advertisement

Advertisement

Nomination papers must be submitted on Jun 30 to the Returning Officer. The document must be filled in and signed by the candidate, or group of candidates for a Group Representation Constituency (GRC), together with a proposer, a seconder and at least four assentors.

Each prospective candidate must also submit his or her deposit of S$13,500 before noon on Nomination Day, said ELD in the press release.

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, the deposit per candidate is the fixed monthly allowance payable to an elected Member of Parliament for the month immediately before the date of dissolution of Parliament (rounded to the nearest $500).

“While payment of the deposit can be made at the Nomination Place before 12 noon on Nomination Day, we strongly encourage candidates to make payment of the deposit early via electronic funds transfer through ELD’s digital services for candidates,” said ELD in the press release.

This year’s Returning Officer is Mr Tan Meng Dui, chief officer of the National Environment Agency.



Campaigning can start from Nomination Day, and there will be a Cooling Off Day before Polling Day on Jul 10.

President Halimah Yacob dissolved Parliament earlier on Tuesday on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The Prime Minister has advised that Nomination Day be on Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020, and the President has agreed,” said the PMO statement.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that an election now will “clear the decks” and give the new Government a fresh five-year mandate to focus on the national agenda and the difficult decisions it will have to make.

“The alternative is to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic. But we have no assurance that the pandemic will be over before this Government’s term must end next April,” he said.

