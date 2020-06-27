GE2020: Elections Department receives 226 applications for political donation certificates

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) has received 226 applications for political donation certificates as of Jun 26, when applications closed, it said on Saturday (Jun 27).

All candidates running in the coming General Election must obtain the certificate and produce it on Nomination Day, which is on Jun 30.

Candidates are required to certify that they have complied with regulations on political donations, including rules to prevent political funding from foreigners.



There are 93 seats in 31 constituencies up for contest in the Jul 10 General Election. Seventeen are Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and 14 are Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

ELD said it received 37 applications for certificates of the Malay Community Committee and 35 applications for the certificate of the Indian and Other Minority Communities Committee.



At least one of the candidates in a team contesting a GRC must be from a minority race - either the Malay community or the Indian and other minority communities.

Potential candidates from a minority community who wish to stand in a GRC must apply to the appointed committee for the certificate.

