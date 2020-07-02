MOM issues clarification on number of local unemployed PMETs following GE2020 debate

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Jul 2) issued a clarification on the number of local professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) out of work.

This was in response to the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Francis Yuen, who talked about PMET unemployment in a General Election debate broadcast "live" on Wednesday night.

During the debate, Mr Yuen, who is contesting in Chua Chu Kang GRC, said that “a lot” of foreign PMETs work here, while more than 100,000 local PMETs are jobless.

Mr Yuen's figure on local PMET unemployment is incorrect, said MOM in a press release issued on Thursday.

There were 39,000 local unemployed PMETs as at June 2019, said the ministry, citing the Report on Labour Force in Singapore 2019 released in January this year.

Data on unemployed residents by occupation is taken from the Comprehensive Labour Force Survey which is conducted annually, it said, adding that the 2020 report will be released early next year.



