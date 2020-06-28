GE2020: Elections Department issues 226 political donation certificates

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) said on Sunday (Jun 28) it has issued 226 political donation certificates to eligible candidates.

The ELD said in a press release that 37 certificates of the Malay Community Committee and 34 certificates of the Indian And Other Minority Communities Committee were also issued.

The department had received 226 applications for political donation certificates as of Friday, when applications closed.

All candidates running in the upcoming General Election must obtain the certificate and produce it on Nomination Day on Jun 30.

Candidates are required to certify that they have complied with the regulations on political donations, including rules to prevent political funding from foreigners.

There are 93 seats in 31 constituencies up for contest in the upcoming General Election. Seventeen are Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and 14 are Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).



At least one of the candidates in a team contesting a GRC must be from a minority race - either the Malay community or the Indian and other minority communities.



Potential candidates from a minority community who wish to stand in a GRC must have a certificate from either committees.



