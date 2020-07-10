GE2020 live: Singapore voters head to the ballot box on Polling Day

SINGAPORE: After nine days of campaigning amid the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19, Singaporeans are heading to the ballot box as Polling Day gets under way on Friday (Jul 10).

It has been an election season like no other, as candidates and voters alike seek to navigate safety measures and provisions brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic. A slew of measures have been put in place for Polling Day itself to help keep people safe.



Voting kicks off at 8am, with a special time-band set aside for senior voters aged 65 and above at most polling stations.

The rest of the electorate has been assigned recommended voting time slots - indicated on poll cards - to spread voters out across polling hours, although if you cannot make your slot you can still vote at any time polling stations are open.



Polls will close at 8pm, with sample counts expected to be announced not long after.

Follow our live coverage of Polling Day as it unfolds:





