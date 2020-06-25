GE2020: Goh Meng Seng to take on Tin Pei Ling in MacPherson SMC in People's Power Party's sole bid

SINGAPORE: Opposition figure Goh Meng Seng will be contesting on behalf of his People's Power Party (PPP) in MacPherson SMC this upcoming election.

This is the only area Mr Goh, 50, is setting his sights on, he told CNA on Thursday (Jun 25).

In a statement on Facebook on Thursday night, PPP confirmed it would contest MacPherson SMC, against its former MP Tin Pei Ling.

"Ms Tin Pei Ling is well known in carrying out substantial grassroot activities thus far looking after the welfare need(s) of MacPherson residents," the statement read.

"We would love to make friends with her as we too have a soft heart towards the vulnerable group."

But the party said it believes that Singapore needs a strong parliament, with "much-needed checks and balances" to the ruling People's Action Party.

PPP's contest in MacPherson is "by no means an attempt to get Ms Tin to cease her good job in MacPherson", the party said, adding it believes she will continue to serve the residents regardless of the outcome of the election.

Mr Goh, who has been part of the opposition for 20 years, told CNA that his slogan for the upcoming election is "Strong United Parliament".

When asked what he thought his chances were in MacPherson, he said: "I don't speculate - it is up to the voters."

He also confirmed that his party would not be contesting in Radin Mas SMC, contrary to the posts he had made on Facebook hinting at the possibility and asking people to come forward to help its contest there.

PPP was founded in 2015 and contested in Chua Chu Kang GRC, garnering 23.11% of the votes.

Mr Goh previously contested in Tampines GRC in 2011, when he led the National Solidarity Party, and was with the Workers' Party before that, contesting in Aljunied GRC with Ms Sylvia Lim and others in 2006.

Ms Tin, who first won her seat in MacPherson in 2011, said on Facebook that she welcomes the contest, "which will be good for our democracy and for the residents of MacPherson".

"Mr Goh Meng Seng is a veteran politician with many years of experience, and I do not underestimate his campaign capability," she wrote, adding that MacPherson is "always special" to her, having served there for 10 years.

