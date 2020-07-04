GE2020: In Hong Kah North broadcast, PAP's Amy Khor cites experience; PSP's Gigene Wong says people are 'not happy'

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party's (PAP) Amy Khor and the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Gigene Wong delivered their constituency political broadcasts for the Hong Kah North SMC on Saturday (Jul 4).

Incumbent Dr Khor’s address was broadcast first, followed by Ms Wong’s.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“NO STRANGER TO YOU”: PAP’S DR KHOR

Dr Khor focused on the constituency and highlighted her experience of working in the estate for more than 18 years.

The Senior Minister of State for Health and the Environment and Water Resources won the Single Member Constituency (SMC) seat in 2011, and was formerly a Member of Parliament (MP) for Hong Kah GRC between 2001 and 2011.

“I am no stranger to you,” she said in her two-and-a-half-minute speech that was mostly in English. “You are now like a family to me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She recounted how residents reminded her that she had presented them with bursary awards when they were children, and how they chose to live in Hong Kah North after they started their own families.

Dr Khor also shared how she helped a resident whose husband died about nine years ago, shortly after the couple’s son was born.

Dr Khor organised help from the Government and the community for the woman's family during the difficult period. When the son grew up, Ms Khor’s team helped the woman get a job in a student care centre, she said.

“You know that I will continue to look out for all of you, especially the vulnerable and weak, so that no one is left behind,” she said.

“These past 18 years, my community leaders and I have gotten your wonderful support to improve our estate with new playgrounds, fitness hubs, food courts, transport services and many other facilities.”

She said a new bus service between the West Extension and Jurong East Interchange will start operating on Jul 26, and that her team has launched a plan to promote environmental sustainability in the estate.

“My goal is to work with you to make Hong Kah North a cohesive, caring and climate-friendly town for you and your children,” she added.

“PEOPLE ARE UNHAPPY”: PSP’S MS WONG

Ms Wong will contest in the SMC for the PSP.

The political newcomer spent about 20 years working and living in China, with roles in multinational corporations.

She previously said that she heeded a call by PSP founder Tan Cheng Bock to return to Singapore and enter politics. She also promised to move to Hong Kah North if she is elected.

In her two-and-a-half-minute speech, Ms Wong began by reciting the national pledge.

She said that the pledge is the “foundation of Singapore”. But despite Singapore achieving prosperity and progress over the past 54 years, people are still unhappy, she added.

“Why are we still not happy?” she asked.

She said it was because there was a lack of democracy, justice and equality.

“Are the opportunities and the jobs given to Singaporeans? Why our Government can treat us in this way?” she said. “Because Singaporean never challenge our Government on transparency and accountability.”

Calling Hong Kah North GRC the “blue-eyed boy of PAP”, she said the PAP won 70 per cent of the residents’ votes in the past two General Elections. Ms Wong said that if the PSP wins, it would send a “very strong message” to the Government that people are unhappy.

Describing herself as a “daughter of Singapore”, she said she had given up "everything" to be home.

She urged voters to support her, and said that Singaporeans need to “find back our national pledge”.

“Just like you go to the army to protect our country (and) leave no man behind, I urge you to stand by my side,” she said. “Support me, send me to the Parliament, let me be your voice.”

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram