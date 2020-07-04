GE2020: In Hougang broadcast, WP stresses need for 'balanced Parliament'; PAP promises job opportunities for residents

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) Dennis Tan and the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Lee Hong Chuang delivered their constituency political broadcasts for Hougang SMC on Saturday (Jul 4).

Both candidates spoke in English and Mandarin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Tan, who was chosen by WP to stand in the place of its former Member of Parliament (MP) for Hougang, Mr Png Eng Huat, had his address broadcast first.



WP: ONE MORE PAP MP "WILL NOT MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE"

Mr Tan, a former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP), began his speech by talking about how Hougang voters have, since 1991, understood the importance of having an alternative voice in Parliament “more than anyone else in Singapore”.



The WP has held the single-seat ward since former party chief Low Thia Khiang wrested it from the PAP in 1991.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Tan also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the Government’s handling of the crisis has “left much to be desired”.

With the challenges that Singapore face in a post-COVID-19 world, there is a need for a “balanced Parliament”, he said.

“Now, more than ever, we need a balanced Parliament so that Singaporeans will benefit from scrutiny of the uncertain PAP 4G leadership,” he said.



Mr Tan also said that one more PAP MP would not “make any difference” as that person would not be able to be “your voice and vote against his party”.

But as a WP MP, said Mr Tan, he would speak up for residents, and “where necessary, vote against any undesirable Bills or motions”. He added that he had done so in the last Parliament.

Additionally, the defeated PAP candidate would still remain as the grassroots adviser, he said.



Mr Tan highlighted various upgrading programmes in Hougang since 2011 and said that, if elected, he would work to ensure that they are successfully completed.

“I will strive to improve our services and keep Hougang a beautiful home for you,” he said.

Mr Tan also reminded voters that this election is about their future and their children’s future, and to make their vote count by sending him back to Parliament to speak up for them.



PAP: FOCUS ON CREATING JOBS FOR RESIDENTS

In his speech, Mr Lee spoke of the “family spirit” in Hougang, saying that it is like “a big family community that rallies around when one of our own is in need”.

“We need to take care of our seniors, the families, the young and the youth regardless of race, language or religion,” he said.

Touching on the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Lee noted that it has affected the livelihoods of many Singaporeans and promised to create job opportunities for Hougang residents.

“Our Government has committed to create more jobs. I will assist Hougang residents (to) transit into new jobs. I would create job opportunities for the residents by working closely with different enterprises and organisations,” he said.

Mr Lee rounded off his speech with a call for support.

“Together with you, we can do more. Please give me your support to serve you,” he said.

This is the second time Mr Lee is contesting Hougang SMC. He lost to WP's Mr Png in the 2015 General Election, garnering 42.3 per cent of the vote.

Hougang is home to 26,468 eligible voters this election.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram