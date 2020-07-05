GE2020: In MacPherson broadcast, PAP's Tin Pei Ling says COVID-19 strengthened her resolve to help others; PPP's Goh Meng Seng outlines 'policy flaws'

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Tin Pei Ling and the People’s Power Party’s (PPP) Goh Meng Seng delivered their constituency political broadcasts for MacPherson SMC on Sunday (Jul 5).

Both candidates spoke in English and Mandarin.

As the incumbent, Ms Tin’s address was broadcast first.

PAP: FIGHTING FOR A SINGAPORE THAT "PROTECTS OUR PEOPLE"

Ms Tin started her speech by recalling the stories of three MacPherson residents.

She recalled how an 80-year-old man who lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic approached her for help, worried about whether he could raise his family.

With her team’s help, a woman who lost her newfound job due to the pandemic found an interim job, said Ms Tin.

She also recalled how a young man who did not do well academically managed to get into a school of his choice “with our help, with his grit and his talent”.

“What I saw during this pandemic strengthened my resolve to help our Singaporeans, to be there for them,” Ms Tin said.

“Because of your stories, I have been able to voice out for you and fight for you in Parliament,” she added.

Contesting for the third time in a General Election, Ms Tin said she looks forward to a Singapore where “we are able to protect our people”.

“A Singapore where our elderly will look forward to each new dawn, where our families feel safe and secure, and where our children look forward to the future with great (eagerness) and enthusiasm,” she said.

Ms Tin aims to build on the programmes for seniors, families, and the young, by continuing to see through and fight for more improvement projects to enhance the “vibrancy, safety and accessibility” of MacPherson.

PPP: "POLICY FLAWS" EXIST BECAUSE NO "STRONG PARLIAMENT"

Mr Goh noted that jobs are the top priority when it comes to “defending Singaporeans’ interests”.

“The liberal foreign talent policy has made companies unwilling to hire and groom our local workforce. They would rather employ foreign workers, who are cheaper, whenever possible,” he said.

“This will eventually create a vicious cycle of structural underemployment among Singaporeans and PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians).”

Mr Goh added that the problems created by the HDB Asset Enhancement Scheme and lease decay have not been fully addressed.

He added that he had “proposed a host of solutions for HDB, which the PAP has partially adopted”.

“All these policy flaws exist because we do not have a strong Parliament with more opposition members to provide the necessary robust policy debate with PAP,” he said, adding that the “lack of such checks and balances has cost us dearly”.

Mr Goh, who is the sole representative from PPP contesting this year, closed off his speech by asking Singaporeans in MacPherson to vote him into Parliament “as part of an effort to build a strong Parliament for our nation”.

The opposition candidate previously contested in Tampines GRC in 2011 as leader of the National Solidarity Party, and in Aljunied GRC in 2006 with the Workers’ Party.

There are 28,564 eligible voters in MacPherson this year.

