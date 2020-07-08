GE2020: In Yio Chu Kang broadcast, PAP focuses on elderly support; PSP calls for a 'compassionate government'

SINGAPORE: Candidates from the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) delivered their constituency political broadcasts for the new Yio Chu Kang SMC on Wednesday (Jul 8).

Mr Yip Hon Weng from the PAP spoke first in English and Mandarin. This was followed by PSP’s Kayla Low, who spoke in Mandarin and English.

YIP HON WENG: FIRST-HAND EXPERIENCE IN UNDERSTANDING CONCERNS OF ELDERLY

Mr Yip, a new face in the PAP, said that he wants to contribute in caring for seniors in Yio Chu Kang.

Running the Silver Generation Office for “many years” gave him “first-hand experience (in) understanding the concerns and aspirations of the Pioneer and Merdeka generation seniors”, he said.

Mr Yip, 43, said while many elderly people can access the help that they need, others require help.

He cited the case of a Madam Tan, who could not walk after a bad fall in 2017. She moved around her three-room flat by sliding on the floor while seated on a red plastic bag.

When his team became aware of her situation, “we quickly linked her up to a community nurse so that they can attend to her medical issues,” Mr Yip said.

“There are still some Madam Tans out there today. There will be more as our population ages,” he added.

“Seniors who are socially isolated and silently in need, we need to reach out to them to make care accessible and affordable for them, and build local communities of care.”

KAYLA LOW: I'M HERE TO “RAISE QUESTIONS THAT CONCERN OUR FUTURE”

Ms Low said that a “compassionate government” is needed to protect the interests of Singaporeans.

“I’m here today to voice out and raise questions that concern our future,” said Ms Low, a chartered accountant and former prisons officer. The 43-year-old also volunteers with lower-income families and the elderly.

“Besides job security, how about our welfare in times of crisis, such as now? Has the Government allocated a fair share to build better infrastructure for us?” she asked.

She questioned if the S$1.7 billion used to build Jewel Changi Airport was the “best way to allocate our resources”.

“We can see so many homeless Singaporeans and elderly still collecting cans, cardboard or working as cleaners. Why are we not putting our taxpayers’ money to benefit Singaporeans?

“Why can’t we build retirement homes for the elderly and homeless?” Ms Low asked.

She added: “PSP strongly recommends improving financial assistance. Public spending should be prudent."

Yio Chu Kang SMC, which was carved out from Ang Mo Kio GRC, is home to more than 26,000 eligible voters.

