GE2020: PAP wins Jalan Besar GRC with 65.37% of votes against Peoples Voice

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Jalan Besar GRC with 65.37 per cent of the vote against the Peoples Voice, which garnered 34.63 per cent.

The four-member PAP team, led by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, also comprises Senior Minister of State (Defence) Heng Chee How, Ms Denise Phua and new candidate Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah.

With the victory, Mrs Teo becomes the first female minister to helm a Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

She moved from Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, where she had served since 2006, to replace former anchor minister Yaacob Ibrahim. Mrs Teo takes over the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng ward from Dr Lily Neo, who served for five terms.

Speaking to reporters following the win, Mrs Teo said that her team is "humbled" by the residents' support.

"We've always said from the beginning that we don't take their support for granted, we have to earn it," she said during the virtual media session.

Given that she and Dr Wan Rizal are new to the constituency, they have to put in effort and time to get to know residents, she added. The team intends to carry out a master plan to fulfill its promises to residents, she said.

"The other very important aspect, apart from the relationship-building is that because Jalan Besar is a mature estate, we do see the need to constantly rejuvenate it," she said.



The PAP team campaigned on the constant rejuvenation of the constituency.



The Peoples Voice team is made up of party chief Lim Tean, Mr Leong Sze Hian, Mr Azlan Sulaiman and Mr Michael Fang.

Mr Lim previously said his team had been walking the ground in the constituency since February last year.

The Peoples Voice questioned immigration policies and the Government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2015 General Election, the PAP team in Jalan Besar GRC defeated the Workers’ Party with 67.75 per cent of the vote.

