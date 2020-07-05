GE2020: In Jurong GRC, PAP commits to fairer, more inclusive society; RDU pushes for good jobs, more choices for people

SINGAPORE: In their constituency political broadcasts, the People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Jurong GRC pointed to how they listen to residents’ views and try to solve their problems, while Red Dot United (RDU) pledged to address concerns over jobs and job security.

As the incumbents, the five-member PAP team went first.

PAP: LET’S "DEVELOP SOLIDARITY AS SINGAPOREANS"

Speaking in English, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam highlighted his team’s work on the ground.

“We try to solve every problem, big or small. Sometimes they take a little time to solve, but we never walk away from a problem,” he said.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the team has worked hard and mobilised volunteers and community networks to help families whose incomes have been hit, ensuring that disadvantaged children get support and offering help to seniors living on their own, he said.

But there is much more to do, he said - for example to achieve a fairer, more inclusive society.

“The PAP is committed to achieving this with Singaporeans. We’re making steady progress, but there’s more to be done together. It involves government policies, but ultimately, an inclusive society is about all of us,” he said.

Singaporeans must support each other through good times and bad, he noted.

“Now, more than ever before, we have to develop solidarity as Singaporeans and deepen our identity as Singaporeans. It doesn’t bloom overnight, but we’re seeing the culture grow, in Jurong and in Singapore. It’s this growing culture of solidarity that gives us confidence in our future.”

Newcomer Shawn Huang spoke of the importance of second chances, giving the example of a drug offender who narrowly escaped the gallows and turned over a new leaf - one of many stories like it in Jurong, he said.

“Concrete initiatives started with a single idea that ‘I can do more and give second chances’, with a deep belief that ‘I too can pay it forward’,” he said.

Ms Rahayu Mahzam said their Jurong GRC team stands for hard work, passion and listening to people - values they have seen in their residents.

“On many occasions, SM (Tharman) has encouraged us to listen to residents and do our best to help them. This is what we do in Jurong. Every individual resident is precious to us,” she said, giving examples of residents in Bukit Batok East division whose lives have improved.

“It’s heartening and inspiring to see the residents work hard to make their lives and make their families’ lives better,” she said.

Mr Xie Yao Quan, another newcomer, spoke about the difficulties Singaporeans are facing with the COVID-19 crisis. He also touched on the team’s commitment to working “doubly hard” to help those in need, pointing to a plan to expand support programmes such as one that helps lower-income families buy essentials at discounted prices.

“Our promise is to walk with you at each step of this journey,” he said.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary Tan Wu Meng recounted the stories of people in Clementi, from librarians and drivers to teachers and sailors.

“People with humble beginnings who helped build Singapore - their children grown up, contributing in their own ways,” he said. “They’re all our Singapore story: Doing better, helping the next generation, giving back to society.”

In Clementi, which he represented, children who start with less get more help so that this story can continue, he said.

“We have to be in this together; it makes us one Singapore family. And with your help, we can make it happen in Jurong GRC.”

RDU: SINGAPOREANS SHOULD BE CAPTAINS OF THEIR OWN LIVES

RDU chief Ravi Philemon said residents of Jurong are extremely concerned about jobs and job security.

“PAP believes the best form of welfare is for you to work. Does that mean you having to take two jobs to be comfortable? Does it mean you have to constantly fear losing your job so that you don’t get left behind?” he questioned.

RDU’s focus is going to be on creating good jobs and careers, not just job opportunities, he said, adding that Singapore is potentially facing “massive structural unemployment”.

“It shows PAP’s lack of foresight and slow response to economic changes,” he said. His party wants to push the Government to change its “train first, jobs later” approach.

“What happened to PAP’s promise that the value of our homes will never go down?” he added. On this, RDU wants to push for a mandatory upgrading programme.

“PAP says Singapore is a sampan. Even if it’s a sampan 2.0, it’s vulnerable, weak and swings precariously in the tides of the times. At RDU, we believe we need to be a confident ocean liner where Singaporeans can confidently navigate the challenges we face today,” he said. "We’re the captains of our own lives.”

Singapore’s economic growth policies must be “completely re-evaluated”, said RDU chair Michelle Lee. The country has been applying “outdated policies”, like bringing in multinational companies, importing low-cost foreign workers and building “malls after malls”, she said.

“COVID-19 has shone a spotlight on the need for transparency and accountability of government decisions. RDU will call for more information on why certain decisions have been made."

She described the work that had begun on Changi Airport Terminal 5 as “foolishness”, now that the travel and tourism sector is languishing, and questioned the need to rebuild the Science Centre in Jurong.

“Why this frantic pace of rushing into grand plans, which need an army of foreign labourers to carry out? The answer is probably to follow the money,” she said.

“The Government told us that we have these huge reserves to draw on because our people have always saved more than they spent. Is there such a thing as too much in the reserves? The economists tell us that there is.”

She said that money flows from the people to the Government in many ways, and the money is then spent on huge projects or invested overseas.

“As the paymaster, with money in their hands rather than in yours, the Government wields immense power and influence. Only your vote is the check and balance,” she said.

She stressed that although her team faces Mr Tharman in Jurong, he is but “one voice in the unchangeable machinery of the PAP”.

“He needs to follow the party line, as do all the PAP MPs,” she said, adding that RDU will speak up for the people if they are voted into Parliament.

“RDU champions more information, more choices, more equality of opportunity and help for the disadvantaged and the elderly. We believe in people-centred politics. We want Singaporeans to be the captains of their own lives.”

RDU’s Jurong GRC slate includes first-time candidate Liyana Dhamirah, who spoke in English and Malay, and Mr Alec Tok, who spoke in Mandarin and is contesting his second General Election.

The final member, Mr Nicholas Tang, said in an English speech that RDU stands for giving Singaporeans more options and the flexibility to exercise these options.

“We want to empower Singaporeans to make their own decisions. We believe that you know better than the Government how best to live your life,” he said.

