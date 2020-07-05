GE2020: In Kebun Baru, PAP's Henry Kwek wants to prioritise jobs and elderly; PSP’s Kumaran Pillai says it is 'time to change direction'

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party's (PAP) Henry Kwek and the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Kumaran Pillai delivered their constituency political broadcasts for the Kebun Baru SMC on Sunday (Jul 5).

Mr Kwek's address was broadcast first, followed by Mr Pillai's.

Advertisement

Advertisement

HENRY KWEK PLEDGES TO PRIORITISE JOBS, ELDERLY

Mr Kwek, who is the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kebun Baru ward when it was under Nee Soon GRC, began his address by pointing out the changes that he had helped bring about in the community since entering politics in 2015.



“Over the past five years, we have come a long way,” he said. “Thank you for opening your hearts to me. Your concerns, hopes and aspirations have shaped my agenda and what we do in the community."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Kwek pointed out how following feedback, he pushed for seniors’ rights in Parliament, more support for companies during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as more jobs and training opportunities for youths and middle-aged workers.



He also noted how a new social work movement was started in Kebun Baru by recruiting more than 300 new volunteers, and more than 30 social work and assistance programmes were launched.



If elected, Mr Kwek said there is “much much more we need to do”.



This means prioritising three things, including ramping up the job counselling centre in the area and bringing professionals and business leaders together.

He also pledged to make Kebun Baru more senior-friendly, and transform it into the most senior-dementia-friendly community in Singapore.

He stressed that residents would be well taken care of as the SMC would be under Ang Mo Kio town council if he is elected.



"To make all this happen, my team and I need your ideas, your passion, your support," said Mr Kwek. “I am the man you can trust. I am here to serve you … No problem is too big or too small. And your problems are mine.”

He added: "Yes, these are tough times. But I am confident that together, Kebun Baru, we can emerge stronger”.

“TIME FOR US TO CHANGE DIRECTION”: KUMARAN PILLAI

Mr Pillai, who is the chief executive of a venture accelerator firm, stated that local issues would be "top" of his agenda if elected.

This is the first electoral contest for Mr Pillai, the former publisher of sociopolitical website the Independent Singapore.

"I have learnt much about this community and having walked the ground for some time now, I have a closer affinity to this place and the residents of Kebun Baru," he said.

Mr Pillai pointed out several issues close to his heart - namely the need to care for the elderly in the estate and allow the accessibility to main thoroughfares for them.

This would mean building ramps to make it easier for those who are wheelchair-bound to access Mayflower Market and Hawker Centre, he said, adding that a lot of the infrastructure needs to be upgraded for the elderly population.

Mr Pillai also listed the issue of peak hour traffic around the vicinity of the schools in the neighbourhood, as well as mosquito breeding in the landed estates of Sembawang and Thomson Hills as issues that need to be addressed.

He also touched on "national issues" that he said would be of concern to Kebun Baru voters.

Mr Pillai said that the current Government has "gone astray" and said it is no longer the same as the one set up by the founding fathers of Singapore.

"It is time for us to change direction," said Mr Pillai.

He recounted how residents he spoke to were concerned about job prospects. Most of them were worried that their children may not have the same opportunities for upward movement in the future, he said.

"The Government’s indecisiveness over the COVID-19 issue has cost us billions in economic loss, job losses and small and medium enterprise owners losing their livelihoods completely," Mr Pillai said.



"It is time for us to make a stand and change direction so that we can secure our future for our children and their children."

Kebun Baru SMC is home to more than 22,600 voters, and was carved out from Nee Soon GRC for this General Election.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram

