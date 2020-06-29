GE2020: Former Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah to retire from politics

SINGAPORE: Ms Lee Bee Wah, who represented Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC), will be retiring from politics, she announced on Monday (Jun 29).

"I am not running this term and am retiring from politics. As part of party renewal process, I am glad that a much younger candidate has been fielded," the 59-year-old said in a Facebook post.

"I have received many messages of support from Singaporeans. I am very touched. It has been a privilege to serve you for the last 14 years. You have become my family. I will miss all of you."

She said that she will now have more time to spend with her family, especially with her 80-year-old mother.



Singapore will hold its 13th General Election on Jul 10, with Nomination Day to be held on Jun 30.

The three-term Member of Parliament represented Ang Mo Kio GRC from 2006 to 2011, then moved to stand in Nee Soon in the 2011 and 2015 elections.

She is known for vociferously raising the concerns of her constituents in Parliament.

The Nee Soon GRC People's Action Party team will continue to be led by Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, she said. Besides Ms Lee and Mr Shanmugam, the former MPs of Nee Soon GRC include Mr Louis Ng, Assoc Prof Muhammad Faisal Ibrahim, and Mr Henry Kwek.

Ms Lee said that a new prospective candidate - Carrie Tan - will take her place. Ms Tan, 38, is the founder of Daughters of Tomorrow, a social enterprise supporting underprivileged women in Singapore.

Ms Lee has also posted photos of her and another new potential candidate - Mr Yip Hon Weng doing market visits in her ward.

For GE2020, Mr Kwek will be standing in a new Single Member Constituency - Kebun Baru.



