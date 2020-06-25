GE2020: Peoples Voice party to contest 5 constituencies

SINGAPORE: The Peoples Voice party will field 12 candidates and contest five constituencies in the upcoming General Election, announced party chief Lim Tean on Thursday (Jun 25).

Mr Lim said the party decided to contest two Group Representation Constituencies (GRC) and three Single Member Constituencies (SMC) after "much discussions and constructive talks" with other opposition parties, including Progress Singapore Party and Red Dot United.

The five constituencies are: Jalan Besar and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRCs as well as Pioneer, Mountbatten and Punggol West SMCs.

"No party has given more to opposition unity than PV (Peoples Voice) has, and we hope that this unified spirit will see all the opposition parties to a resounding and historic victory come Jul 11!" said Mr Lim in a Facebook post.

The Peoples Voice party did not name the 12 candidates, but said that "they will make their introduction before Nomination Day".

Nomination Day has been set on Jun 30, while polling day will be held on Jul 10.

With the Peoples Voice party planning to contest Pasir Ris-Punggol for the first time, the GRC could see a three-cornered fight. The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) contested the GRC in the last three elections.

Pioneer SMC could also see a three-cornered fight. The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Jun 23 that it would contest the single seat, along with seven other constituencies.

The Peoples Voice party had previously said on Jun 19 that it would contest Jurong GRC, hours after Red Dot United revealed that it would do so there "if this constituency remains unchallenged" .

