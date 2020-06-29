Live updates: GE2020 Nomination Day as it happens

SINGAPORE: The stage is set for Nomination Day, when Singapore residents will find out who is standing in their constituency and what the hot seats will be this General Election.

Aspiring candidates must submit their nomination papers at one of nine schools assigned for the purpose before noon on Tuesday (Jun 30). The papers must be signed by the prospective candidate - or a group of candidates for a Group Representation Constituency (GRC) - together with a proposer, a seconder and at least four assentors.

With GE2020 taking place amid the COVID-19 outbreak, supporters will not be allowed into the nomination centres this year. The Returning Officer will only allow the candidates, their subscribers and members of the media into the centres, where they must adhere to safe distancing measures.

After the close of submissions at about 12.30pm, candidates will give thank you speeches. These will be broadcast live on TV and online.

