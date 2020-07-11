GE2020: PAP retains Marine Parade GRC with 57.76% of votes

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) team has retained the stronghold of Marine Parade GRC with 57.76 per cent of valid votes.

The Workers’ Party (WP) garnered 42.24 per cent of the vote, increasing its share of the vote from the 2015 General Election.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the Group Representation Constituency’s first General Election without former Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Although he did not contest, Mr Goh was out and about during the campaigning period, often photographed with first-time candidate Tan See Leng.



Dr Tan, Mr Edwin Tong, FairPrice Group CEO Seah Kian Peng and new face Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman make up the PAP team led by former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.



Speaking to the media with a message for voters after the results were announced, Mr Tan said: "With every election, we will review and learn, so that we can do better for everyone ... Regardless of how you voted, our commitment to care for you all will not change. The work starts now and will not let up in the years to come."

The WP team comprises former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Yee Jenn Jong, Mr Nathaniel Koh, Mr Fadli Fawzi, Mr Ron Tan and Mr Azhar Abdul Latip.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Yee, in a speech thanking voters which was broadcast on the WP's Facebook page, said: "I want Singapore to believe that Singapore has more than just one Team A... I want Singapore to believe that, yes, we can be stronger even with diverse opinions."

This is the third time WP has sent a team to contest Marine Parade GRC.



In 2015, the PAP team led by Mr Goh defeated the WP with 64.07 per cent of the vote.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram