GE2020: In Marymount, PAP candidate brings SAF experience to the table; PSP wants Singaporeans to be happy, not just wealthy

SINGAPORE: The candidates from the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) delivered their constituency party broadcasts for the new Marymount SMC on Monday (Jul 6).

Ms Gan Siow Huang’s speech in English and Mandarin for the PAP was broadcast first, followed by PSP’s Dr Ang Yong Guan in English.

GAN SIOW HUANG: SAF EXPERIENCE WILL HELP HER SERVE RESIDENTS WELL

Ms Gan, a new candidate for the PAP, said that her 20-over years in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) have given her “expertise in the areas of operations, maintenance, manpower, long-term planning and policy making”.

“I believe that my experience and the values I gained in the SAF, especially in leading and taking care of people, will enable me to serve residents of Marymount well,” she said.

Noting that Marymount used to be a part of the Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Ms Gan said that if elected, PAP colleagues in both constituencies would establish a single town council to maintain the estates there.

“This way, we’ll be able to maintain high standards in taking care of the estates well in a cost-effective way,” said Ms Gan, 46.

In 2015, Ms Gan became the first female general in the SAF and was among the first four women to receive the SAF Merit Scholarship in 1993. She is now the deputy chief executive officer of e2i.

Ms Gan also shared that she was proud to be a Singaporean, as her parents “despite not having much to start with” as a taxi driver and housewife, had worked hard to see her and her three siblings through to a university education.

Ms Gan said she joined politics so as to “give back to the community”.

“I ask for your support and vote, so that together we can make Marymount a place that our residents will be proud to call their home, and proud to be Singaporeans, just like me.”

ANG YONG GUAN: WILL EXAMINE POLICIES WITH “PSYCHOLOGICAL IMPACT ON LIVES”

Dr Ang, a psychiatrist, began his address by asking if “Singaporeans feel at peace with their lives”.

“Many of us feel that to survive, we have to work long hours and cannot allow ourselves time to relax,” said Dr Ang, 65.

Singaporeans should be happy, and not just wealthy, Dr Ang said, noting that one in 33 Singaporeans suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder, and the stigma of mental illness is still prevalent today.

“As a psychiatrist, I would be able to examine policies that have direct psychological impact on our lives.

“Give me a chance to make it happen for you in Parliament,” said Dr Ang.

He said “in its obsession to grow the economy”, the PAP Government “has neglected to focus on building its people”.

The Government “refuses to promote a political climate where diversity thrives”, Dr Ang added, but has relied on using the law, such as the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, to “curtail the freedom of its people”.

By “insisting on holding an election to get a fresh mandate” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has “put the health of Singaporeans second”, Dr Ang said. He cited how the recent move to tax Singaporeans electronically is “causing so much unease”.

Dr Ang stressed that post-COVID-19 Singapore “requires a rethink”.

“We need bolder and more divergent thinking. It can no longer be a one-size-fits-all, ‘yes men’ approach. This is where alternative parties play a role in nation building,” said Dr Ang.

“We need 32 opposition MPs to deny PAP its two-thirds majority.”

Marymount SMC, with 23,444 voters, covers areas that were looked after by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo when it was part of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.



