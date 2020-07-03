GE2020: Mediacorp to air first 5 constituency political broadcasts on Friday

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will air constituency political broadcasts (CPBs) for the General Election across a range of its platforms from Friday (Jul 3).

The broadcasts will air from Jul 3 to Jul 8, at 7pm, on Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA YouTube, CNA Facebook and TODAY.

The constituencies participating in Friday’s broadcast are Aljunied GRC, Ang Mo Kio GRC, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Bukit Batok SMC and Bukit Panjang SMC.

The allocated airtime for political parties is as follows:

GE2020: Political broadcasts to be aired on radio and television

As previously announced by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the order of the broadcasts is based on the alphabetical ordering of the constituency.

The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, constituency political broadcasts are one-off arrangements which will give political parties and candidates more airtime to put their messages out to voters.

These broadcasts are part of Mediacorp’s comprehensive coverage of the General Election 2020 in all four languages across all its platforms.

