GE2020: Mediacorp to air first 5 constituency political broadcasts on Friday
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will air constituency political broadcasts (CPBs) for the General Election across a range of its platforms from Friday (Jul 3).
The broadcasts will air from Jul 3 to Jul 8, at 7pm, on Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA YouTube, CNA Facebook and TODAY.
The constituencies participating in Friday’s broadcast are Aljunied GRC, Ang Mo Kio GRC, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Bukit Batok SMC and Bukit Panjang SMC.
READ: GE2020: IMDA announces time slots for political broadcasts on radio and television
The allocated airtime for political parties is as follows:
As previously announced by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the order of the broadcasts is based on the alphabetical ordering of the constituency.
The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates.
In view of the COVID-19 situation, constituency political broadcasts are one-off arrangements which will give political parties and candidates more airtime to put their messages out to voters.
These broadcasts are part of Mediacorp’s comprehensive coverage of the General Election 2020 in all four languages across all its platforms.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of GE2020 and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram