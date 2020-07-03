GE2020: Mediacorp to air next 5 constituency political broadcasts on Saturday

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will air the next five constituency political broadcasts (CPBs) for the General Election on Saturday (Jul 4).

The broadcasts will air at 7pm, on Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA YouTube, CNA Facebook and TODAY.

The constituencies participating in Saturday’s broadcast are Chua Chu Kang GRC, East Coast GRC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Hong Kah North SMC and Hougang SMC.

The allocated airtime for political parties is as follows:

As previously announced by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the order of the broadcasts is based on the alphabetical ordering of the constituency.



The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, constituency political broadcasts are one-off arrangements which will give political parties and candidates more airtime to put their messages out to voters.



On Friday, CPBs were aired for Aljunied GRC, Ang Mo Kio GRC, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Bukit Batok SMC and Bukit Panjang SMC.



These broadcasts are part of Mediacorp’s comprehensive coverage of the General Election 2020 in all four languages across all its platforms.

