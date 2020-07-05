GE2020: Mediacorp to air 5 more constituency political broadcasts on Sunday

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will air five more constituency political broadcasts (CPBs) for the General Election on Sunday (Jul 5).

The broadcasts will air at 7pm on Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA YouTube, CNA Facebook and TODAY.

The constituencies participating in Sunday’s broadcasts are Jalan Besar GRC, Jurong GRC, Kebun Baru SMC, MacPherson SMC and Marine Parade GRC.



The allocated airtime for political parties is as follows:

As previously announced by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the order of the broadcasts is based on the alphabetical ordering of the constituency.



The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, constituency political broadcasts are one-off arrangements which will give political parties and candidates more airtime to put their messages out to voters.



On Saturday, CPBs were aired for Chua Chu Kang GRC, East Coast GRC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Hong Kah North SMC and Hougang SMC.



These broadcasts are part of Mediacorp’s comprehensive coverage of the General Election 2020 in all four languages across all its platforms.

