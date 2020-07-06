GE2020: Mediacorp to air 6 more constituency political broadcasts on Tuesday

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will air six more constituency political broadcasts (CPBs) for the General Election on Tuesday (Jul 7).



The broadcasts will air from 7pm on Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA YouTube, CNA Facebook and TODAY.



The constituencies participating in Monday’s broadcasts are Pioneer SMC, Potong Pasir SMC, Punggol West SMC, Radin Mas SMC, Sembawang GRC and Sengkang GRC.

As previously announced by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the order of the CPBs is based on the alphabetical ordering of the constituency.

The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates.

The allocated airtime for political parties for the CPBs is as follows:

Single Member Constituency (SMC) – three minutes per candidate;

Group Representative Constituency (GRC) – 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC. For GRCs, parties can decide if one or more members will speak during the allotted time. The entire GRC team also does not have to be present for their respective CPBs.

On Monday, CPBs were aired for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Marymount SMC, Mountbatten SMC, Nee Soon GRC and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

These broadcasts are part of Mediacorp’s comprehensive coverage of the General Election 2020 in all four languages across all its platforms.

