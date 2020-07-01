GE2020: Mediacorp to broadcast political debates in English and Mandarin

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will broadcast two "live" General Election debates in English and Mandarin on Wednesday (Jul 1) evening.

Mediacorp has invited the four political parties fielding the most candidates at the General Election to send a candidate to each of the debates.

The parties are the People’s Action Party (PAP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Workers' Party (WP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

Invitations to participate were sent immediately on Tuesday after the nomination process ended and the number of seats being contested was confirmed.



Entitled “Singapore Votes 2020 – The Political Debate”, the one-hour long “live” programmes will comprise two segments.

In the first segment, a moderator will ask the four candidates a series of questions on topics including unemployment, helping businesses and social mobility.

In the second segment, candidates will get to ask questions of other candidates in a structured sequence as well as answer questions posed to them by other candidates.



The English debate will be aired “live” on Channel 5 at 8pm, with a simulcast on CNA938 radio and livestreams on meWatch, CNA's website, YouTube and Facebook pages as well as a delayed telecast the same night on CNA at 9pm.

The Mandarin debate will be aired “live” on Channel 8 at 9pm, with a simulcast on CAPITAL 958 and livestreams on meWatch and 8world.com.

This debate is part of Mediacorp’s comprehensive coverage of General Election 2020 in all four languages across all its platforms.



