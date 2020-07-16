GE2020: Elections Department confirms PSP's Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa elected as NCMPs

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department on Thursday (Jul 16) confirmed that Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) have been elected Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs).

The Returning Officer declared Mr Leong and Ms Poa after they were nominated by the party on Tuesday, said ELD in a press statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Leong and Ms Poa were part of the five-member team that contested West Coast GRC in the General Election, along with PSP secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock, Mr Jeffrey Khoo and Mr Nadarajah Loganathan.



Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui had written to the group on Monday to ask them to determine among themselves who would be declared elected as NCMPs.

In a press conference at the party headquarters on Tuesday, Dr Tan said: "We've accepted the offer given by the Elections Department. We have agreed, so it's official now, both of them will be your NCMPs."



The NCMP scheme allows losing opposition candidates with the highest percentage of votes to be offered seats in Parliament if the number of elected opposition members falls short of 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the case of this General Election, two NCMP seats were offered to PSP after the Workers' Party (WP) won 10 seats at the polls.



PSP's West Coast team were the "best losers" of the General Election, garnering 48.31 per cent of the vote against the People's Action Party team led by Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram