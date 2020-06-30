GE2020: PAP’s Murali Pillai to face SDP’s Chee Soon Juan in Bukit Batok SMC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Murali Pillai will face Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan at the polls in Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency (SMC), after both candidates successfully filed their nomination papers at Nan Hua High School on Tuesday (Jun 30).



Mr Pillai took control of Bukit Batok SMC when he beat Dr Chee in a 2016 by-election, taking 61.2 per cent of the vote. The by-election was called after the previous PAP candidate David Ong stepped down, citing a “personal indiscretion”.

When asked how he was feeling prior to filing his nomination papers, Mr Murali said: ”It’s part of a nine-day battle. I will do my best to convince Bukit Batok of my plans for them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a speech after confirming his candidacy, Mr Pillai said that the election was about “choosing the right person” to lead Singapore “out of this terrible storm”.

“The objective is to make Bukit Batok a stronger community with a brighter future,” said Mr Pillai.

Meanwhile, Dr Chee Soon Juan, who arrived at about 11.30am, confirmed earlier this month that he planned to run in the constituency.

“This election is about choosing the candidate to represent you in parliament, choosing somebody on a full time basis, and I’ll show you in the coming days how my opponent in Bukit Batok has not lived up to his promises and this is going to be a major issue in Bukit Batok,” said Dr Chee after confirming his candidacy.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Bukit Batok SMC was absorbed into Bukit Timah GRC in 1997. It later became part of Jurong GRC, before it was carved out again for the 2015 General Election. It has 29,950 electors this year.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram