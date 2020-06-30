GE2020: PAP, SDP field new faces in Bukit Panjang SMC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) is fielding former Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Liang Eng Hwa in Bukit Panjang SMC, while the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is fielding its chairman Paul Tambyah, it was announced on Tuesday (Jun 30) after Nomination Day proceedings.

Mr Liang replaces Dr Teo Ho Pin, who has been MP for the single-seat ward since 2006 after it was carved out of the former Holland-Bukit Panjang GRC.

Meanwhile, Dr Tambyah, who is also the president-elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases, takes the place of SDP's Khung Wai Yeen, who contested in 2015.

Dr Tambyah had been expected to lead SDP’s Holland-Bukit Timah team this time round, having contested there in 2015 too.

Mr Liang, who noted that he grew up in Bukit Panjang and lives around the area, thanked Dr Teo for his work.

He pledged to pay complete attention to residents and how they want to see the estate being developed. “Focusing on them, engaging them, listening to them,” Mr Liang said.

On his part, Dr Tambyah also thanked the residents of Bukit Panjang and asked for their support for SDP’s “Four Yes, One No” proposal.

When asked why he decided to run for the SMC, he said: “We need to find the best candidate for the best location for the best outcome for the people.”

He added that he has gotten “very positive” feedback after “examining the whole situation (and) walking on the ground”.

In ‪2015, Dr Teo won the seat for the third time with 68.4 per cent of the 32,106 votes cast. Mr Khung, who has been a member of SDP’s central executive committee since 2011, garnered 31.6 per cent of the vote.

There are 35,497 eligible voters in Bukit Panjang SMC this General Election.

Mr Ooi Boon Ewe, who is best known for his string of attempts to run for election since 1999, arrived at the nomination centre on Tuesday morning to submit his nomination papers but failed to qualify.

