GE2020: Police to monitor 'law and order situation closely' on Nomination Day

SINGAPORE: Police will monitor the "law and order situation closely" on Nomination Day for the coming General Election, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday (Jun 29).

The police "will not hesitate to take action against any person who is unruly or who commits any offence", SPF said in a Facebook post.



Nomination proceedings will commence from 11am on Tuesday, with aspiring candidates submitting their nomination papers at nine nomination centres. The list of confirmed candidates is set to come at around lunchtime.



SPF said candidates and their subscribers (proposers, seconders, assentors and one other person) are reminded to arrive early, while noting that parking is not allowed at the nomination centres.

Only candidates, their subscribers and accredited media personnel can enter the nomination centres, where they must adhere to COVID-19 safe distancing and safe management measures.



These include temperature screening, SafeEntry check-in for contact tracing purposes and the wearing of masks at all times.

Candidates who are not well, along with their teams, will also be processed in a separate area.

"As large group gatherings are not allowed under prevailing MOH guidelines, supporters and members of the public will not be allowed entry and should not gather or loiter in the vicinity of the nomination centres," said the police.

"Security personnel deployed on the ground will advise such persons to leave the area."

Nomination proceedings will be covered live on national TV and on online channels.

SPF also highlighted that organising or taking part in a public assembly or procession without a police permit is against the law.



"The police will be stepping up deployments and conducting security checks in and around the nomination centres," they said.

Police added that the public should not fly any unmanned aerial vehicle or drones into or over the nomination centres, "as this could endanger public safety".



