GE2020: Manpower Minister Josephine Teo to lead PAP team against Peoples Voice in Jalan Besar GRC

SINGAPORE: Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo will lead a People’s Action Party (PAP) team against candidates from the Peoples Voice (PV) in Jalan Besar GRC in the General Election.



The PAP team also includes Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, Central District Mayor Denise Phua and new candidate Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, a polytechnic senior lecturer.



Nomination papers were filed on Tuesday (Jun 30) at Bendemeer Primary.



PV will field party chief and lawyer Lim Tean, blogger Leong Sze Hian, medical doctor Michael Fang Amin and halal certification auditor Azlan Sulaiman.



If elected, Mrs Teo, a former Bishan-Toa Payoh Member of Parliament, will become the first female minister to helm a GRC. She is taking the lead after Jalan Besar’s former anchor minister Yaacob Ibrahim, who first ran in the constituency in 1997, stepped down.



In the 2015 and 2011 General Elections, the PAP went up against the Workers’ Party (WP), winning 58.6 per cent and 67.7 per cent of the vote, respectively. WP had said it will not run in Jalan Besar GRC this time.



This is PV’s first time contesting in a General Election.

